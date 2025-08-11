AP top 25 college football preseason poll is out. How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted

The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 on Monday and the Southeastern Conference once again is the favorite among the panel.

The SEC has 10 of its 16 teams ranked in the preseason top 25. The Big Ten had the second most with six teams ranked.

Texas earned the most first-place votes for the No. 1 preseason ranking. Georgia will start the season ranked No. 5.

Here’s the complete top 25.

Texas (25 first place votes) Penn State (23 first place votes) Ohio State (11 first place votes) Clemson (4 first place votes) Georgia (one first place vote) Notre Dame Oregon (one first place vote) Alabama LSU Miami (Fla.) Arizona State Illinois South Carolina Michigan Florida SMU Kansas State Oklahoma Texas A&M Indiana Ole Miss Iowa State Texas Tech Tennessee Boise State

Georgia Tech earned 63 votes and Auburn picked up 10 votes.

The AP poll media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com

Here’s the preseason ballot that Klein sent:

Penn State Texas Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame LSU Oregon Alabama Miami (Fla.) South Carolina Illinois Florida Arizona State Kansas State Michigan Iowa State SMU Indiana BYU Texas A&M Oklahoma Texas Tech Tennessee Louisville

