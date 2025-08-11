Local

AP top 25 college football preseason poll is out. How Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein voted

By WSBTV.com News Staff
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 SEC Championship Game - Georgia vs Texas ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: The SEC logo before the SEC championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns on December 7, 2024 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The Associated Press released its preseason top 25 on Monday and the Southeastern Conference once again is the favorite among the panel.

The SEC has 10 of its 16 teams ranked in the preseason top 25. The Big Ten had the second most with six teams ranked.

Texas earned the most first-place votes for the No. 1 preseason ranking. Georgia will start the season ranked No. 5.

Here’s the complete top 25.

  1. Texas (25 first place votes)
  2. Penn State (23 first place votes)
  3. Ohio State (11 first place votes)
  4. Clemson (4 first place votes)
  5. Georgia (one first place vote)
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon (one first place vote)
  8. Alabama
  9. LSU
  10. Miami (Fla.)
  11. Arizona State
  12. Illinois
  13. South Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Florida
  16. SMU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Indiana
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Iowa State
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Boise State

Georgia Tech earned 63 votes and Auburn picked up 10 votes.

The AP poll media panel comprises of 65 members this year. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein is the only TV reporter in the local Georgia market with a vote.

Each week this season, Channel 2 will publish Klein’s ballot on WSBTV.com 

Here’s the preseason ballot that Klein sent:

  1. Penn State
  2. Texas
  3. Ohio State
  4. Georgia
  5. Clemson
  6. Notre Dame
  7. LSU
  8. Oregon
  9. Alabama
  10. Miami (Fla.)
  11. South Carolina
  12. Illinois
  13. Florida
  14. Arizona State
  15. Kansas State
  16. Michigan
  17. Iowa State
  18. SMU
  19. Indiana
  20. BYU
  21. Texas A&M
  22. Oklahoma
  23. Texas Tech
  24. Tennessee
  25. Louisville

