Do you remember how to write cursive? New state standards require 3rd to 5th graders to learn

ATLANTA — In this digital age, who needs to know how to read and write cursive? The State of Georgia says all third through fifth graders will learn again how to do just that.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson went out on the streets and put people’s cursive skills to the test.

“Yeah, I think typing would make more sense, the typing class,” Jane Guidot told Wilson.

The Georgia Department of Education says the continuous cursive motion has several benefits. It helps kids develop fine motor skills, improves literacy, and allows them to read and write original handwritten notes.

Wilson asked passersby if they could remember how to write cursive letters.

“Ooh, I did pretty good on the Z. That’s the one I did,” Hank Benoit said. “Oh, the Q is like a two.”

State education leaders say cursive has other benefits, too, like helping with fluency and spacing. It can also help kids with dyslexia.

“I think with our school system, my wife was a teacher, so I think there’s a few other things we need to worry about first. Maybe math scores, other literacy, comprehension,” Ansel Wright told Wilson.

The new state standards took effect last month, so look for handwritten notes from your kids coming soon.

