Emory Healthcare confirms layoffs for financial services, revenue staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — In a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News, Emory Healthcare confirmed staff layoffs in its financial services and revenue cycle department.

The layoffs came Tuesday as part of an “effort to streamline operations and realign our structure with future strategic plans.”

An Emory Healthcare spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News that the “difficult decision to reduce its workforce” affected less than 1% of their overall staff in the metro Atlanta area.

Additional staff from the department are being moved to other roles in the department to better use their skills and experience, the spokeswoman said.

"We are committed to supporting the individuals who will leave us with needed resources throughout this career transition. We express our sincere gratitude for the hard work and contributions these employees have brought to our team," Emory staff said in a statement.

