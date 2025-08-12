Secret Service stops $44M in losses from card skimming, EBT fraud in GA operation

ATLANTA — Members of the U.S. Secret Service and several partner agencies worked together to find card skimming devices in Georgia as part of an effort to prevent Electronic Benefit Transfer fraud.

Channel 2 Action News reported on the operation’s results Monday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

From Thursday to Friday, Secret Service agents, investigators from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and local and state law enforcement agents visited 542 business and performed 3,408 inspections.

The agencies were removing illegal skimming devices from various ATMs, gas pumps and points of sale.

EBT fraud affects Georgians who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

TRENDING STORIES:

Agents said 41 skimming devices were recovered, helping prevent an estimated $43.7 million in potential financial losses.

Agents also performed outreach on EBT, urging consumers to be cautious and take steps to protect themselves:

Inspect ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and other card readers. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged or scratched. Do not use a card reader if anything appears unusual.

Whenever possible, use tap-to-pay technology or use debit and credit cards with chip technology.

If using a debit card at a gas station, run it as a credit card to avoid entering a PIN number. If that is not an option, consumers should use their hand to hide their PIN to block scammers who may be using tiny pinhole cameras above the keypad area to record entries. Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

According to the U.S. Secret Service, they worked with the Atlanta, Columbus, Rome, City of South Fulton, Carrollton, DeKalb County, University of North Georgia, Marietta and Kennesaw police departments and deputies from Fulton County, Muscogee County, Douglas County, Barrow County, Jackson County, Fayette County and Cobb County sheriff’s offices, plus members of the Georgia State Patrol.

Each year, federal officials say more than $1 billion is lost to card skimmers.

Recently, agencies have seen a nationwide increase in skimmers targeting EBT cards, according to the Secret Service.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group