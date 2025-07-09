What’s being done to help Georgia families now that money to replace stolen SNAP benefits ran out?

ATLANTA — Thousands of Georgians say they are going hungry because stolen food benefit money is not being replaced by the state.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln learned lawmakers are looking for long-term solutions.

The federal safety net for replacing stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funds has dried up.

So now when a SNAP recipient goes to the state for help, they are being told there’s nothing it can do, leaving families with no money to pay for groceries.

Georgia lawmakers say they recognize this is a major problem and are working on solutions.

“We’re a little empty right now,” said Eureka Slaughter, a SNAP recipient.

She showed Channel 2 her empty cabinets, sending a wave of emotions through her.

“I’m holding back tears,” said Slaughter. “It’s very hurtful knowing that I promised my kids they wouldn’t go through this,” she continued.

“Coming home from school, ain’t no food in here. Cause sometimes I don’t get to eat in school,” said Eurka Slaughter’s son Jayden.

