Clayton County renters slammed with sky-high water bills, some reaching $800 monthly

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Imagine being charged $800 for water, just for a one-bedroom apartment.

That’s the harsh reality for several renters in Clayton County who told investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln they’re being hit with outrageously high water bills each month.

Earlier this month, Channel 2 Action News first reported on seniors living at The Villas at Mount Zion, many of whom were struggling to make sense of unusually high water charges. Since then, more renters have come forward, including residents of the adjacent Flats at Mount Zion, to report similar billing issues.

“It’s not just me with a high water bill,” said Keona Turner, a former tenant who reached out after seeing our initial report.

Turner says her highest bill reached $800 in a single month.

These bills aren’t just affecting seniors, many working residents are also struggling to keep up. And some believe leaks on the property may be to blame.

Carmen Dismuke, a senior tenant, says her charges have been just as unreasonable. She shared that at one point, she owed $961 in water charges.

“Even the maintenance man said there was a leak,” Turner noted. “But management hasn’t acknowledged it. Instead, they just tell us to pay what we can.”

To make matters more complicated, billing is managed by a third-party company, Turner says the company told her it doesn’t issue credits and that concerns must be taken up with property management.

“Property management are the ones who own the meters,” Turner explained.

Because of the inconsistency in her monthly charges, Turner made the difficult decision not to renew her lease and move out.

“If you’re paying $1,000 to $1,400 a month in rent, how do they expect you to pay a water bill that’s $800?” she asked.

Both apartment communities are owned by Wilhoit Properties, based in Missouri.

Channel 2 has reached out to the company multiple times for a response. While they initially said they were looking into the matter and would issue a statement, they have since gone silent.

One senior living alone in a one-bedroom unit says she was charged $300 for water usage in May, despite living alone.

“You’re saying I use 5,000 gallons a day? That’s a lot for just two people — let alone one,” Turner remarked.

