Seniors say fellow church member took thousands from them in investment opportunity

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two Cobb County seniors are speaking out after they say they were taken advantage of for thousands of dollars by a man they trusted and saw every week at church.

Edward Wright, 73, and Michael Roberson, 67, told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that they were approached by fellow church member Gregory Johnson with what sounded like a lucrative investment opportunity.

Johnson pitched his company, ARP LLC, claiming it dealt in petroleum products and promised quick and significant returns.

“He promised me a great return,” Wright said, who ultimately invested $23,000.

Roberson, who wired $27,000 in August of that year, said Johnson guaranteed he would double the money within two weeks and even promised a luxury car.

More than two years later, neither man has seen a penny in return.

“I shouldn’t just sit back and do nothing because there could be other victims,” Roberson said, adding that he regrets not researching the company before investing. “That was my problem. I didn’t investigate before I gave him my money.”

Bank statements shared with Channel 2 Action News confirm that both men wired large sums to Johnson’s account.

They say Johnson repeatedly offered excuses, but never returned their money.

“He kept saying, ‘You’ll get it soon.’ But days turned into months, and now years,” Wright said. “I told him, ‘Just give me my money back.’”

When Channel 2 Action News investigated ARP LLC, we found that the business was not registered with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, as required by law.

Wright filed a formal complaint with the state in 2022, and officials confirmed they are now looking into the company.

Lincoln reached out to Johnson by phone. He told her the situation is complicated, but insisted the men would be paid back “within a reasonable amount of time—within 30 days.”

When asked why more than a year had already passed since the promised repayment, he admitted, “No, I don’t [have a response].”

Adding to the emotional toll, both Wright and Roberson continue to see Johnson weekly at their church.

“He shouldn’t be in church trying to take advantage of people,” Roberson said.

Wright, who also cares for his disabled son, said the financial setback has had lasting effects.

“Emotionally, I couldn’t act on my feelings because I could end up locked up,” Wright said.

Roberson has now filed a civil complaint against Johnson.

In court filings, Johnson argues that he’s not personally liable, stating the agreement was made with the LLC, not him as an individual.

According to Georgia law, all LLCs must be registered with the state before conducting any business.

