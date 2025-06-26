Reports of ‘fireball’ in the sky across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is receiving reports of a “fireball” falling from the sky on Thursday afternoon.

Several viewers have called and messaged saying they saw something in the sky before hearing a loud boom and feeling shaking.

We’ve received reports from across metro Atlanta, including DeKalb County, downtown Atlanta and down to Henry and Newton counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it may be a meteor burning up in the atmosphere.

The National Weather Service in Charleston, S.C. reported a streak in Gasbury, Va. just before Noon.

This is a developing story. Get the latest details on air and online.

