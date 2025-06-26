Line of showers and storms moving out this morning

Overnight showers and storms are coming to an end Thursday morning. A line of strong to severe storms prompted several warnings throughout Wednesday night and into Thursday.

There are more storms in the forecast for later today and the chance for isolated strong and severe storms to develop.

For most of us, the heat wave has ended. But a heat advisory will be in place for far northwest Georgia until 8 p.m.

We’re tracking what’s left of the showers and storms, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

