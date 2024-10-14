Georgia SNAP recipients say hackers wiped out their EBT cards

ATLANTA — SNAP recipients across Georgia are facing a tough challenge, as hackers have reportedly wiped out funds from their food assistance cards, leaving many without essential support.

Branaita Jones, a SNAP recipient, had an unfortunate experience when her funds disappeared. After filling her cart with groceries, she learned there were no funds on her card.

“I called the food stamp people and they said somebody took my food stamps in New York,” Jones said.

Jones reported that nearly $1,000 was taken from her Georgia SNAP account, despite her never traveling hundreds of miles away to New York. She expressed her confusion about how the thief accessed her information.

“Children hungry, I want to cry so bad. It hurt my feelings so bad when they took my stamps,” Jones said.

