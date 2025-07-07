They power almost everything now. But how safe are the lithium-ion batteries in your home?

GRIFFIN, Ga. — In less than two minutes, a fast-moving fire that started with a lithium-ion battery filled Jody Burgoyne’s home with smoke and flames.

“I screamed and just threw the fire extinguisher and ran,” Jody Burgoyne recalled. “I knew it was bigger than what I could handle.”

A Ring camera caught the frantic seconds after Burgoyne’s sons heard a boom, and she scrambled to get her children and family pets out of the Utah house.

Firefighters later told Burgoyne the failure of a lithium-ion battery charger for a scooter started the fire.

“It’s like, before you buy something, you’re gonna have to think, hmm, I could possibly lose everything, including a child, but is it worth having this scooter for? I don’t think so,” Burgoyne told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray.

Lithium-ion batteries now power everything from scooters to smoke detectors.

But a recent survey by Erie Insurance found one in four Americans don’t even know what lithium-ion batteries are — despite their growing presence in everyday devices, including flashlights, phones and laptops.

Fire officials warn these batteries can ignite without a spark or open flame, creating fast-moving fires that are difficult to extinguish.

“It’s become a problem fast, one no one really thought would happen,” said Griffin Fire Chief John Hamilton.

