Family of 3 boys injured in boat explosion on north GA lake speak about fiery rescue

ATLANTA — The family of three boys who were injured in a boat explosion on Lake Nottely is speaking out.

Matthew and Brittany Miller are facing a lot as their boys recover from severe burns after Friday’s explosion.

Channel 2’s Cory James spoke with them outside Grady Memorial Hospital Sunday. Matthew described the horrific fire, which he said happened after they stopped the boat to pick up trash.

“We were there, we leaned over and picked it up,” said Matthew. “The boat exploded, I mean exploded, and I’m a 20-year military veteran -- it was like being in Afghanistan.”

Matthew said all seven people on the boat were surrounded by fire. As he watched the flames shoot up, he said he knew quickly to “act -- do something and it was just like this wild explosion fire everywhere… couldn’t see anything, everybody was screaming.”

Matthew was able to get everyone off the boat. His wife said the entire family is thankful he sprung into action, saving family members and loved ones.

“Our boys, there’s nothing more special than our boys, there’s nothing that matters more,” Brittany Miller said. “And he is a hero.”

A GoFundMe account was created to help the family with medical costs.

