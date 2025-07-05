Another boat explosion in north Georgia leaves 7 injured

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is investigating a second Fourth of July boat explosion.

Officials say seven people were injured when a boat exploded on Lake Nottely in Union County on Friday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They say the boat had just gotten fuel at Cozy Cove Marina and was idling away when the engine cut off. When they attempted to crank the engine back up, it exploded.

The boat burned to the waterline before sinking at the shoreline.

Union County fire officials say two of the victims were flown to Grady Memorial Hospital where one has burns to 70-80% of his or her body and the other has burns to 20-35% of his or her body.

One victim was taken to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center. The other four were treated at Union General Hospital in Blairsville.

TRENDING STORIES:

Earlier on Friday, a boat exploded on Lake Lanier in Hall, injuring another seven people. Those victims ranged in age from 5 to 45.

Officials say that boat was being towed near Margaritaville. The driver of the boat pulling them along was able to rescue all seven people.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group