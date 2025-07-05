7 injured in Lake Lanier boat explosion, youngest was 5 years old

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Seven people were hurt in a boat explosion at Lake Lanier on Friday, according to a spokesman for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

Initially, five were reported injured by the Hall County Fire Department.

According to DNR, the victims range in age from as old as 45 to as young as 5 years old.

The emergency response happened at about 7 p.m. at Lanier Islands Parkway.

DNR said the boat that exploded and caught fire was a 23-foot cabin-cruiser that was being towed in Landshark Cove near Margaritaville.

Initially, rescue boat crew members said the vessel had 5-foot high flames and five patients in need of care.

Four patients were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, one via air rescue. One was taken to NEGMEC Gainesville. All were stable, according to the Hall County Fire Department.

Boat burns on Lake Lanier

The boat fire was put out with a portable pump and with assistance from Gainesville Fire’s Marine Rescue boat.

Hall County Fire Rescue said it has been towed to the shore and is no longer aflame.

The cause of the explosion is unknown, and is under investigation.

Channel 2 Action News will have more on this breaking news.

