Officer, former Marine with Cobb County roots killed in motorcycle crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man who grew up in Cobb County before joining the Marine Corps and becoming a police officer has died.

Alexi “Alex” Breiner, 25, was killed when he was thrown from his motorcycle last month.

WPBF reported that Breiner, an off-duty Palm Beach Police Department officer, was riding the motorcycle when the sheriff’s office says it began a “high-speed wobble.”

Eventually, the motorcycle overturned and crashed into a median, throwing Breiner off. The motorcycle ultimately hit a tree and split in two.

Breiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members say that he grew up in Cobb County and graduated from Campbell High School in Smyrna before enlisting in the Marines in 2017. In 2022, he left the Marine Corps and became a police officer.

“Alex was the kind of person who made an impression the moment he walked into a room—his smile disarming, his laughter contagious. Affectionately known as ‘Mr. GQ,’ he took pride in presenting himself with style and grace, but it was his heart that left the deepest impact. He was thoughtful, inquisitive, and unafraid to ask hard questions,” family members wrote.

The family has started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset funeral costs. You can click here to donate.

