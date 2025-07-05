1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Atlanta apartment where police found large number of guns

ATLANTA — Two people were shot at an apartment community early Saturday morning, police confirmed.

Officers were called to Alison Court just after 7:30 a.m.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims that one person has died and another was injured. Neither person has been identified.

Police say they found a large number of guns inside the apartment where the shooting took place.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Police have not commented on any possible witnesses.

