Woman dies from heart attack after shooting at Georgia mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A woman has died after suffering a heart attack following a shooting at mall in Savannah earlier this week.

Savannah police say Olislene “Tina” Smith died from heart complications made worse by the July 2 shooting at Oglethorpe Mall.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Three others were injured.

District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones told WJCL that Smith heard the shots, gathered her belongings and tried to escape. But she went into cardiac arrest and was found in the bushes near the mall by deputies.

Smith was placed on a ventilator and her family took her off life support on Thursday night after she did not regain brain activity.

Two of the juveniles involved, both of whom were shot, now face underage gun possession charges. It’s unclear if they will face further charges related to Smith’s death.

