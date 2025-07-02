3 shot, including juvenile, at Georgia mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police and firefighters are responding to reports of a shooting at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah.

Officers confirmed that three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of the victims was a juvenile.

All three were taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center for treatment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators say the mall was evacuated, but there is no active threat.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Get the latest details online at WSBTV.com and on the free WSB-TV News App.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group