3 shot, including juvenile, at Georgia mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police and firefighters are responding to reports of a shooting at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah.
Officers confirmed that three people suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of the victims was a juvenile.
All three were taken to Memorial Health University Medical Center for treatment.
Investigators say the mall was evacuated, but there is no active threat.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
