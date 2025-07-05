Georgia man calls 911, admits to killing his aunt

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now facing charges after he told police that he shot and killed his aunt early Friday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Zadarius Montgomery, 25, called 911 just before 1:30 a.m. on July 4 and said he had killed his aunt.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies in Taylor County responded to the home and found Angela Montgomery, 60, dead from a gunshot wound.

Zadarius Montgomery was arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail.

The GBI has not commented on what led up to the shooting.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Angela was a kind, generous, and loving person who brought warmth to everyone around her. She didn’t deserve to be taken from us in such a tragic and senseless way,” family members wrote in a GoFundMe campaign.

You can click here to donate to the family.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group