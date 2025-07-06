Georgia

Georgia Congressman says granddaughters safe after being at Texas camp that flooded

By WSBTV.com News Staff
US Rep. Buddy Carter interview with WSB-TV
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Georgia congressman says granddaughters are safe after flooding catastrophe — The frightening flooding situation in central Texas has impacted family and friends of people throughout the country.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter said early Sunday morning that the massive floods have impacted his family directly.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a post to X, Carter said that his two granddaughters were at Camp Mystic, near the Guadalupe River in Kerry County, TX.

Carter said the two girls were safe, but their cousin Janie was one of the growing list of fatalities due to the floods.

TRENDING STORIES:

Carter, who has served 6 terms as a Congressman from Georgia’s first district on Georgia’s coast announced in May that he would be running for the Senate against incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read