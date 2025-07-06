Georgia Congressman says granddaughters safe after being at Texas camp that flooded

Georgia congressman says granddaughters are safe after flooding catastrophe — The frightening flooding situation in central Texas has impacted family and friends of people throughout the country.

Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter said early Sunday morning that the massive floods have impacted his family directly.

In a post to X, Carter said that his two granddaughters were at Camp Mystic, near the Guadalupe River in Kerry County, TX.

Carter said the two girls were safe, but their cousin Janie was one of the growing list of fatalities due to the floods.

As you may have heard, my granddaughters were at the summer camp in Texas that flooded. They are safe, and I thank you for your well-wishes and prayers during this time.



Unfortunately, not everyone was as lucky. My granddaughters lost their cousin, Janie, and many other… — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) July 6, 2025

Carter, who has served 6 terms as a Congressman from Georgia’s first district on Georgia’s coast announced in May that he would be running for the Senate against incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff.

