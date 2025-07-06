Several spectators injured watching race at Senoia Raceway

SENOIA, Ga — Three people were injured in what can only be described as a frightening incident Saturday night at the Senoia Raceway.

It happened during the scheduled “Hunt for the Front” Super Dirt series race at the track.

According to a social media post by the track, the three people injured were transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

During tonight’s event at Senoia Raceway, an on-track incident occurred that resulted in injuries to three spectators.... Posted by Senoia Raceway on Saturday, July 5, 2025

In a video posted to social media, you can see one of the race cars slide up the wall and into the fence in turn 4 at a high rate of speed.

During tonight’s 604 Late Model feature at Senoia Raceway, three individuals sustained injuries when a car hit the fence... Posted by Hunt the Front Super Dirt Series on Saturday, July 5, 2025

The car continues along the wall and fence, knocking over the fence, sending several people flying to the ground before continuing the race.

