19-year-old woman critically injured in shooting at DeKalb County park

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that injured a 19-year-old woman.

The shooting happened Saturday evening at Chapel Hill Park on Lehigh Boulevard.

The woman was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Two other people showed up at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police don’t yet know what led up to the shooting or who is responsible.

They have not identified the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to text “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest updates at 11 p.m. on WSB Tonight.

