4-year-old girl flown to hospital after being trapped under capsized boat on Lake Oconee

By WSBTV.com News Staff
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl is in the hospital after being trapped underneath a capsized boat on the Fourth of July.

A spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says 12 people were on a boat on Lake Oconee when a large wave came over the front. They say the passengers began to panic and ran to the back of the boat, causing it to capsize.

Game wardens were called out just before 10:30 p.m. and began rescuing passengers, but were unable to locate the 4-year-old girl, who was wearing a life jacket.

A former lifeguard dove under the boat and found the girl.

Game wardens, an off-duty firefighter and nurse began performing CPR on the girl until paramedics arrived.

She was taken to Putnam General Hospital before being flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

There is no word on her current condition.

