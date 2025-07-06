Atllanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks take part in 1st ever 7 team NBA Trade

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) walks on the floor in the closing seconds of the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks can now say that they are a part of NBA History.

The Hawks are one of 7 teams involved in a trade involving multiple players that will enable the Houston Rockets to end up with Kevin Durant.

By taking part in the trade, Atlanta agreed to a contract with center Clint Capela and then sent Capela to the Rockets. The Hawks also sent two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowdon to the Phoenix Suns.

By giving up those two, Atlanta will pick up the right to swap their 2031 second-round pick for Houston’s 2031 second-round pick, two-way forward David Roddy and cash considerations.

The big loss for Atlanta is Capela, who in his five seasons averaged 11.8 points and 11.3 rebounds a game. New Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh prepared for the loss of Capela by adding former Boston Celtics C Kristoff Porzingas.

It would get incredibly complicated to go through the list of players, picks, and compensation dealt among the seven teams. Here’s a brief summary:

  • Teams involved: Atlanta, Brooklyn, Golden State, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.
  • Players involved: Kevin Durant, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Capela, Roddy and Plowden.
  • Draft picks involved: 12 second-round picks spaced out over the next 6 years.

