Atlanta Hawks take part in 1st ever 7 team NBA Trade

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks can now say that they are a part of NBA History.

The Hawks are one of 7 teams involved in a trade involving multiple players that will enable the Houston Rockets to end up with Kevin Durant.

By taking part in the trade, Atlanta agreed to a contract with center Clint Capela and then sent Capela to the Rockets. The Hawks also sent two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowdon to the Phoenix Suns.

By giving up those two, Atlanta will pick up the right to swap their 2031 second-round pick for Houston’s 2031 second-round pick, two-way forward David Roddy and cash considerations.

The big loss for Atlanta is Capela, who in his five seasons averaged 11.8 points and 11.3 rebounds a game. New Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh prepared for the loss of Capela by adding former Boston Celtics C Kristoff Porzingas.

It would get incredibly complicated to go through the list of players, picks, and compensation dealt among the seven teams. Here’s a brief summary:

Teams involved: Atlanta, Brooklyn, Golden State, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns.

Players involved: Kevin Durant, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Capela, Roddy and Plowden.

Draft picks involved: 12 second-round picks spaced out over the next 6 years.

