MLB All-Star Countdown: Atlanta musicians to headline Celebrity Softball game

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The countdown to the 95th Major League Baseball All-Star game to be hosted by the Atlanta Braves is on.

One of the first events held will be the Celebrity Softball game featuring quite a few musicians, TV personalities and others with a connection to Atlanta or who call Atlanta home.

Your managers for the game, none other than Atlanta’s own Jermaine Dupri and former Braves All-Star catcher Javy Lopez.

And while the rosters for each of their teams have not been announced yet. We do know who is scheduled to play.

Big Boi, Quavo, Ronnie DeVoe, Mariah The Scientist and Latin Superstar Prince Royce are among the musicians expected to take the field.

And there’s more. ESPN’s Elle Duncan and NBC’s Maria Taylor, both of whom have connections to the metro Atlanta area will be there. As will Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, Baseball Hall of Famer C.C. Sabathia, Olympic Gymnast and Gold Medalist Jordan Chiles, Olympic Softball Gold Medalists Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley and more.

The five-inning game will be a featured event during All-Star Saturday in and around the Battery.

Before seeing some softball, you can see some of Baseball’s up-and-coming stars at the Futures Game early Saturday afternoon. The Braves have two pitchers, Hayden Harris and J.R. Ritchie expected to take part in the game.

The All-Star game itself is scheduled for Tuesday night, July 15th at Truist Park.

