Rep. Buddy Carter: Granddaughters are grappling with ‘traumatic’ experience from Texas camp floods

In the hours after flood waters raged through Texas, Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter said two of his granddaughters were at Camp Mystic with four of their cousins when the flood waters rose.

“My oldest son called me and he was obviously very upset and told me what had happened and they couldn’t get in touch with anyone," Carter told Channel 2 Action News in an interview on Sunday.

There were frantic moments as they waited for news, but eventually a call came.

“Said they had seen our granddaughters, my granddaughters, that was quite a relief,“ Carter said. ”Janie was the only one who was missing at that time."

Janie Hunt was one a cousin of his granddaughters. She didn’t survive.

“That cabin she was in was washed away, it was one of the ones closest to the river," Carter said.

The Georgia Congressman said he is forever thankful for the first responders, including the helicopter pilot who airlifted his granddaughters out of danger.

The girls, who will turn 12 next month, are now grappling with a terrifying experience and losing their cousin.

“It’s been very traumatic as you can well imagine," he said. “In fact, I believe they are going to go to counseling tomorrow and my son told me he had to sleep on the floor with them last night in their bedroom. It’s been very difficult."

Carter said they’re praying for the families still searching for loved ones and sending support to Janie’s family.

“I was able to speak to the parents of Janie today and very fortunately was able to get President Trump to speak to them as well. He offered them his thoughts and prayers as well.”

Carter said there are relief efforts underway, but said the grieving process

