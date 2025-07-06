21-year-old man is 2nd person to drown in Troup County lake in less than a week

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old man drowned on Saturday night in Troup County.

A 8:50 p.m., Troup County 911 dispatchers received a call about a swimmer who went underwater and did not resurface in West Point Lake at Horace King Park off Roanoke Road.

Local emergency responders went to the location along with representatives from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Army Corps of Engineers.

When they confirmed that the swimmer had not been located, the Troup County Fire Department Dive Team searched the water.

At approximately 10:14 p.m., divers located the body of Marquis Rice, of Forsyth, Georgia.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, his death appears to be accidental.

This is the second drowning on West Point Lake in less than a week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group