4-year-old, 15-year-old die in separate drownings over July 4 weekend

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old who was flown to the hospital after a boat overturned on Lake Oconee has died. She is one of several young victims of boating incidents at Georgia lakes over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed the 4-year-old’s death on Monday.

Channel 2 Action News reported that she was among the 12 on board when the boat flipped on Lake Oconee on Friday.

While game wardens worked to rescue the group, they learned a 4-year-old girl was missing, though she had been wearing a personal floatation device.

A game warden was able to find the girl and give her CPR. She was taken to Putnam General Hospital, then flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. DNR reported the girl died sometime overnight on July 6 or the morning of July 7.

RELATED STORIES:

In a separate incident, the DNR reports a 15-year-old drowned on the Ocmulgee River.

According to the DNR, game wardens were called to the kayak launch on the Ocmulgee River on July 5.

When the wardens got to the dock, witnesses told them a 15-year-old pointed to a location where the teen had gone underwater. The game wardens started a search using a side-scan sonar and around 815 p.m. found and recovered his body.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group