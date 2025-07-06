Man describes injuries, chaos after boat ‘catastrophically exploded’ on north GA lake

A Blairsville family is dealing with an unimaginable tragedy after their boat exploded on Lake Nottely in Union County Friday night.

Art Miller told Channel 2’s Cory James that seven people between the ages of 10 to 24 were on board when it burst into flames.

“It just catastrophically exploded,” Miller said. “The two boys, two teenagers were basically blown into the engine compartment of the boat .”

Miller said his 40-year-old son who was driving the boat, rushed to pull them out and “threw them overboard to save them and everyone.”

Miller’s 17-year-old grandson suffered the most injuries. He told Channel 2 Action News he has “80 percent of burns over his body.”

The Department of Natural Resources says game wardens responded to more than a dozen Fourth of July boating incidents.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Millers with medical costs.

