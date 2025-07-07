Hyundai extends warranty following Channel 2 Action News investigation into peeling paint

ATLANTA — Hyundai is extending the paint warranty for thousands of vehicles after Channel 2 Action News Investigates showed how the paint was flaking and falling off some cars.

“I appreciate all your efforts. And I’m glad that you took this on,” Breman resident Carrie Francom told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

Last December, Channel 2 Action News showed how the paint was literally falling off Francom’s otherwise pristine white 2019 Hyundai Sonata that had only been driven 10,000 miles.

“I can’t even wash it now because if I try to wash it, more paint comes off of it,” Francom told us in December 2024.

At the time, Hyundai refused to call the paint problems a defect, writing Francom when it rejected her claim for help.

“We do not believe the paint failed because of a defect,” Francom said.

After Channel 2 Action News got involved, Hyundai repainted Francom’s car and is now extending warranty protection to a long list of car models with white paint jobs.

Hyundai tells Channel 2 Action News in a statement, “In response to isolated instances of paint issues on certain white vehicles, Hyundai is extending warranty coverage for affected models from 3 years/36,000 miles to 10 years/unlimited miles from the original retail delivery or first use, transferable to subsequent owners.”

A Hyundai peeling paint Facebook group has thousands of members with similar stories and pictures, cars of many Hyundai models and colors, but predominantly white.

Pamela Rainey shared a picture of her car, writing, “It has been garaged since 2020. Came out of work to see this. Thought I was vandalized until I read about the paint issues Hyundai is having.”

Another woman shared her story on TikTok.

“I spent $48,000 and at 50,000 miles, my paint started peeling,” she said.

Now, impacted owners should be able to get the cars repainted, paid for by Hyundai.

“They absolutely finally did the right thing. It took them a while,” Francom said.

“I think we did have a part in this,” she continued.

Customers can check eligibility by visiting https://autoservice.hyundaiusa.com/Z05 and entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

For assistance, they are encouraged to contact their local Hyundai dealer or call Hyundai Customer Care at (800) 633-5151.

Vehicles covered under the extended warranty include:

2015 – 2016MY Elantra (UD) Quartz White Pearl

2017 – 2018MY Elantra (ADA) Quartz White Pearl

2015 – 2019MY Sonata (LFA) Quartz White Pearl

2017 – 2018MY Santa Fe Sport

2019MY Santa Fe (TMA) Quartz White Pearl

2017 – 2021MY Tucson (TL)Dazzling White Cream White

2021 – 2023MY Santa Fe Hybrid Cream White

2020 – 2023MY Palisade (LX2) Hyper White

