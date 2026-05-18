61st Academy of Country Music Awards: Here is the list of winners

LAS VEGAS — The 61st Academy of Country Music Awards belonged to Ella Langley on Sunday. The “Choosin’ Texas” singer won five awards, sweeping every category in which she was nominated.
Langley, 27, won for song of the year and single of the year for “Choosin’ Texas,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was also named female artist of the year and artist-songwriter of the year.
Langley completed the sweep with a win in the music event of the year -- “Don’t Mind If I Do,” by Riley Green and featuring Langley.
“I’m trying to get to say something, but I can’t,” Langley said onstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. “Thank you (to) the women in this room.
“Today I was having a strange day, I don’t know what it is about awards. I walked right into Lainey (Wilson’s) room, and I just got emotional, and she hugged me, wrapped me up, and started praying for me. And then all of a sudden, here comes Miranda Lambert in her little pink hat. I would not be standing up here without just (the) encouragement of so many women. Kelsea (Ballerini), thank you so much for loving on me.”
Cody Johnson was named entertainer of the year and best male artist of the year.
Winners are noted in bold:
Entertainer of the Year
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Megan Moroney
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson
Put your hands together for your #ACMawards Entertainer of the Year.... @codyjohnson! 👏 pic.twitter.com/zYzBOwAMRj— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
Female Artist of the Year
- Ella Langley
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Megan Moroney
- Lainey Wilson
Ladies & gentlemen... here's your 2026 #ACMawards Female Artist of the Year! 👏 Congratulations @ellalangleymsic 🩷 pic.twitter.com/6Fjiy3Ln0a— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
Male Artist of the Year
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Chris Stapleton
- Zach Top
Yep, he's an #ACMawards WINNER! Congrats to @codyjohnson for taking home the award for Male Artist of the Year! pic.twitter.com/ez3rTm4HZC— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
Group of the Year
- The Red Clay Strays
- 49 Winchester
- Flatland Cavalry
- Old Dominion
- Rascal Flatts
They say 2 is better than 1... and @BrooksAndDunn just won the 2026 #ACMawards Duo of the Year! pic.twitter.com/dYaeFID5CW— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Thelma & James
They say 2 is better than 1... and @BrooksAndDunn just won the 2026 #ACMawards Duo of the Year! pic.twitter.com/dYaeFID5CW— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
New Female Artist of the Year
- Avery Anna
- Mackenzie Carpenter
- Dasha
- Caroline Jones
- Emily Ann Roberts
💥 @Avery_Anna_ came out with a BANG 💥 That's our ACM New Female Artist of the Year! 👏— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
Watch the 61st #ACMawards presented by @ATT 👀 https://t.co/H8DgKcFqoU pic.twitter.com/klULf4Q912
New Male Artist of the Year
- Tucker Wetmore
- Gavin Adcock
- Vincent Mason
- Shaboozey
- Hudson Westbrook
.@TuckerWetmore is our New Male Artist of the Year tonight! 🎉 | 📍 #ACMawards red carpet interview presented by @MtnValleyWater pic.twitter.com/dbFb614kzn— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 17, 2026
Album of the Year
- Parker McCollum – Parker McCollum. Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse. Record Company-Label: MCA
- Ain’t In It For My Health – Zach Top Producer: Carson Chamberlain Record Company-Label: Leo33
- Cherry Valley – Carter Faith. Producer: Tofer Brown. Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records/MCA
- Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe) – Riley Green. Producer: Dann Huff, Michael Knox. Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
- I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen. Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett. Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
💥 @Avery_Anna_ came out with a BANG 💥 That's our ACM New Female Artist of the Year! 👏— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
Watch the 61st #ACMawards presented by @ATT 👀 https://t.co/H8DgKcFqoU pic.twitter.com/klULf4Q912
Song of the Year
- Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley. Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor. Publishers: Bada Bing Bada Boom Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing; Verse 2 Music
- A Song to Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton. Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure. Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
- Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney. Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon. Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine
- I Never Lie – Zach Top. Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols. Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music
- Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson. Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg. Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs Of Riser House; Songs Of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing
Give it up for @ellalangleymsic 👏🏆 Congratulations on "Choosin' Texas" for winning the #ACMawards for Song of the Year! pic.twitter.com/yxJZc4zX5n— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
Single of the Year
- Choosin’ Texas – Ella Langley. Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West. Record Company-Label: SAWGOD/Columbia Records
- 6 Months Later – Megan Moroney. Producer: Kristian Bush. Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Recordsz
- I Never Lie – Zach Top. Producer: Carson Chamberlain. Record Company-Label: Leo33
- Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson. Producer: Jay Joyce. Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville/Broken Bow Records
- The Fall – Cody Johnson. Producer: Trent Willmon. Record Company-Label: CoJo Music/Warner Records Nashville
Y'all had "Choosin' Texas" by @ellalangleymsic on repeat and now it's your #ACMawards Single of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/2Rg1kbWczI— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
Music Event of the Year
- Don’t Mind If I Do – Riley Green featuring Ella Langley. Producer: Dann Huff. Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment
- A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton. Producer: Dave Cobb. Record Company-Label: Republic Records
- Amen – Shaboozey & Jelly Roll. Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook. Record Company-Label: Empire
- Trailblazer – Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson. Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire. Record Company-Label: MCA
- You Had To Be There – Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney, Producer: Kristian Bush. Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records
Hi @RileyGreenMusic and @ellalangleymsic 👋— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
Y'all are taking home an #ACMawards for Music Event of the Year! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Po2XBqhYwu
Visual Media of the Year
- Cuckoo -Stephen Wilson, Jr. Producer: Tim Cofield. Director: Tim Cofield
- 6 Months Later – Megan Moroney. Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry. Directors: CeCe Dawson, Megan Moroney
- A Song To Sing – Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton. Producer: James Stratakis. Directors: Alexa King Stone, Stephen Kinigopoulos
- Somewhere Over Laredo – Lainey Wilson. Producer: Katie Babbage. Director: TK McKamy
- The Fall – Cody Johnson. Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry. Director: Dustin Haney
Visual Media of the Year winners Tim Cofield and Stephen Wilson Jr. 👏— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
📸 #ACMawards portraits refreshed by @MtnValleyWater pic.twitter.com/wIfQGgtXe5
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Ashley Gorley
- Charlie Handsome
- Chase McGill
- Blake Pendergrass
Big congrats to Jessie Jo Dillon taking home an #ACMawards for the THIRD year in a row! pic.twitter.com/pikYvsFjmM— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Ella Langley
- Luke Combs
- Riley Green
- Megan Moroney
- Morgan Wallen
Our Artist-Songwriter of the Year @ellalangleymsic taking her seat! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/CXinmeXHz6— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) May 18, 2026
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