Man hit, killed by vehicle along busy northeast Atlanta road

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash.

Officers responded to 1058 Lindbergh Drive on Monday morning and found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Police have blocked off the road while they investigate. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta police to confirm if the driver stayed on the scene.

This is a developing story. The latest on Channel 2 Action News This Morning, streaming on WSB Now.

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