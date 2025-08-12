Secret Service agents search hundreds of GA businesses, uncovering dozens of card skimmers

ATLANTA — Agents with the U.S. Secret Service recently partnered with local law enforcement agencies to search Georgia businesses for card skimmers.

Throughout Atlanta and Columbus, agents visited 542 businesses and checked 3,408 terminals and devices.

A total of 41 skimmers were removed from those businesses.

According to the U.S. Secret Service, skimming incidents involve criminal groups installing hidden electronic devices that record cardholder information at ATMs and point-of-sale (POS) terminals that are commonly found at pharmacies, gas stations, and grocery stores.

Criminals then use the stolen debit or credit card information by re-encoding it onto other cards to steal money through ATM withdrawals or high-end purchases.

The information is also sold to other criminal groups.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Secret Service said the operation in Atlanta and Columbus prevented an estimated loss of $41.6 million.

The U.S. Secret Service recommends that when using an ATM, you look for obvious signs of tampering at the machine, like broken lights, raised PIN pads or loose edges, loose components or stickers placed in unusual locations.

They also say to try and shield your PIN entry with another hand as much as possible to try and prevent your PIN from being recorded by a “pin-hole” camera.

POS terminal skimming devices are usually overlays that cover either the entire top part of the POS terminal or just the keypad.

Agents recommend inspecting the plastic edges of the terminals and keypad for obvious signs of tampering.

If you gently tug on the edges of the terminal or keypad, and any portion of it appears loose, don’t use it and let the clerk know.

They say, if possible, consider using a credit card at the terminal instead of a debit card to avoid compromising your PIN and giving criminals access to your checking account.

