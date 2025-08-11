Suspect fired more than 180 shots during attack on CDC, agency tells staff in internal memo

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — During Friday’s attack by a gunman at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officials told staff the suspect fired close to 200 shots into the campus.

According to reporting by the Associated Press, citing an internal memo sent to agency staff, Patrick Joseph White fired more than 180 shots and broke about 150 windows.

The AP reported the bullets pierced the buildings’ “blast-resistant” windows, causing glass shards to spread through numerous rooms.

On Monday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came to the agency’s metro Atlanta headquarters to review security and meet with staff.

According to HHS, Kennedy also met with the widow of DeKalb County Officer David Rose, who shot and killed while responding to the scene on Friday afternoon.

