Local 2883, CDC employee union, says shooting ‘compounds months of mistreatment’ of staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The union representing government employees at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushed back on how employees are treated in the wake of the shooting on Friday.

According to the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 2883, the heartbreaking incident at the CDC’s Roybal Campus on Friday was not random.

While the union said they were thankful for Officer David Rose protecting the community and wanted to honor his service, they were also outraged at the current circumstances that they say led to the shooting.

“This tragedy was not random and it compounds months of mistreatment, neglect and vilification that CDC staff have endured,” the union said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“The deliberate targeting of CDC through this violent act is deeply disturbing, completely unacceptable and an attack on every public servant,” the union added.

The union also referenced that early reports on the motive for the attack, that left Rose dead and caused an hours-long shutdown at the CDC campus, was related to vaccines.

“Early reports indicate the gunman was motivated by vaccine disinformation, which continues to pose a dangerous threat to public health and safety,” Local 2883 said in a statement.

RELATED STORIES:

In the wake of the shooting, and Rose’s death, the union said they stand with the CDC staff and community, including the more than 90 children who remained in lockdown at the CDC’s Clifton School.

"Those of us not directly part of the lockdowns watched in fear for our colleagues as the events unfolded," the union said. “The terror, the uncertainty, and the trauma of what happened, as well as what could have happened, are still very present. Trauma doesn’t end once the lockdown is lifted."

The union said when it comes to next steps, they will not stop fighting and are advocating for remote work options for those who feel unsafe, urging for delayed returns to office until the windows are repaired and the buildings are fully secured and that the CDC should allow fair and comprehensive telework at all campuses for fairness.

"Staff should not be required to work next to bullet holes," the union said. "Forcing a return under these conditions risks re-traumatizing staff by exposing them to the reminders of the horrific shooting they endured. A safe and psychologically supportive workspace must be prioritized before resuming in-person work."

The organization also wants trauma resources, transparency, condemnation of vaccine disinformation from agency leaders and a seat at the table for the union related to safety decisions for employees.

AFGE Local 2883 also wants Congressional action in Washington to “end the reckless politicization of federal employees” and wants accountability for what they call rhetoric that incites hostility and vilifies public servants.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group