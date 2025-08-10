CDC staff to work remotely after shooting near Atlanta headquarters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the agency’s more than 10,000 staff would work remotely on Monday.

The information was confirmed to ABC News and shared with Channel 2 Action News on Sunday.

Aside from essential on-site personnel, all CDC employees will work from home Monday as “Georgia investigators continue probing Friday’s deadly active shooter incident near the agency’s Atlanta headquarters.”

Kennesaw resident Patrick Joseph White is believed to have shot and killed a DeKalb County Police Department officer and targeted the CDC on Friday afternoon.

According to ABC, the CDC told staff that federal and local law enforcement agents are conducting “intensive monitoring of all potential threats to CDC and its staff, current and past,” to ensure workers’ safety.

While investigators have yet to official reveal why Friday’s hooting happened, CDC leadership said in an email obtained by ABC News that “what we know about the incident is that this was a targeted attack on CDC related to COVID.”

Officials said four buildings at the CDC campus were struck by gunfire during the attacking, including the building that the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases is in, and Building 21, where the CDC director, executive staff, emergency response center and visitor center are located.

The executive office was the building closest to the CVS where White is said to have exchanged gunfire with police, killing Officer David Rose.

An email from CDC leadership to staff said cleanup and repairs are underway and additional security teams are on site, as well as additional patrols by the Atlanta Police Department and support from Emory University’s security staff.

An all-staff meeting of CDC personnel is expected Tuesday, according to reporting by ABC News.

