Emory University shooting: Here’s what we know about Officer David Rose, killed in the line of duty

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta community is mourning the loss of a DeKalb County police officer ambushed and killed during a shooting at Emory University on Friday afternoon.

Officer David Rose, 33, was shot and rushed to Emory University Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

The suspected shooter, who the GBI has identified as 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White, was also killed in the incident.

Rose was responding to the threat of an active shooter at Clifton Road and CDC Parkway when he was fatally wounded.

The rookie officer joined the DeKalb County Police Academy in September 2024 and graduated from the academy in March.

He was assigned to the North Central Precinct, where leaders say he “quickly earned the respect of his colleagues for his dedication, courage, and professionalism.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed that Rose was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the police department.

“We grieve alongside his family. My heart goes out to the entire DeKalb County government and police department. Officer Rose’s passing is a stark reminder that every day, law enforcement officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect others, and this dedication deserves our respect and gratitude,” the mayor said in a statement.

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson confirmed that Rose leaves a pregnant wife and two children, as well as parents, siblings and other family members.

“This evening, my heart goes out to the family, as well as the DeKalb County family,” she said.

Flags across the county will be flown at half-staff in his honor.

Police have not released details on what motives led up to the shooting.

