30-year-old man killed in shooting at Emory University

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man who died in Friday afternoon’s shooting at Emory University.

The GBI says that Patrick Joseph White, 30, of Kennesaw died in the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News is still working to confirm the identity of the suspected shooter. Get the latest details on WSBTV.com and Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Officer David Rose of the DeKalb County Police Department was also killed in the shooting.

Police previously reported that the suspect in the shooting and Officer Rose were the only fatalities.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group