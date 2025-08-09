DeKalb County

30-year-old man killed in shooting at Emory University

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Emory University Shooting Police officers block Clifton Road near Emory Hospital as they respond to a shooting near the campuses of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Hyosub Shin/AP)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified a man who died in Friday afternoon’s shooting at Emory University.

The GBI says that Patrick Joseph White, 30, of Kennesaw died in the shooting.

Channel 2 Action News is still working to confirm the identity of the suspected shooter.

Officer David Rose of the DeKalb County Police Department was also killed in the shooting.

Police previously reported that the suspect in the shooting and Officer Rose were the only fatalities.

