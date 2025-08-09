CDC workers remained locked down late into Friday night following active shooter

DEKLAB COUNTY, Ga. — It wasn’t until late Friday night that workers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were able to go home after a gunman opened fire on the buildings and the Emory University campus.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m., and those who were closest to the gunfire were let out last.

The Director of the CDC, Susan Monarez, said at least four buildings on the facility’s campus were hit with gunfire.

“It was like pound, pound, pound, pound. And just keep going,” one witness told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

For 15 minutes, those at Emory Point heard the terrifying constant drumbeat of bullets

The active shooter would place areas around Emory in a shelter-in-place order. But for those at places like the CDC, it sent them fleeing for cover.

RELATED STORIES:

“So they’re just scared and kinda pinned down in an office on the fourth floor, and glass keeps breaking around where they are,” one man named Alex said.

His wife was in the CDC when the shots rang out,, and said his wife and her coworkers sheltered in place.

“They did the smart thing, got on the floor and put the desks and tables up against the door, blocking off so they can’t open it and kind of got away from the windows as much as possible, to be as least visible,” Alex said.

But after the shooting finally stopped, the waiting game began.

“I was stuck there for five hours with my friends,” one CDC worker said.

As investigators went door by door, checking to make sure everyone was OK, loved ones waited outside.

“Keep your head down. Be safe. I’ll be here. I’m not leaving until you get out. I love you. Thank you,” Alex said is what he told his wife.

We know the CDC was on lockdown to some extent past 10 p.m. on Friday.

©2025 Cox Media Group