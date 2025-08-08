Active shooter on Emory University’s campus; report of officer wounded

ATLANTA — An active shooter has been reported Friday on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta.

DeKalb County Police said they would have a news conference shortly. Emory College alerted people at 6:28 p.m. that a police emergency continues, and people should remain in place.

Grady Memorial Hospital spokesperson said a wounded officer has been taken to Emory University Hospital.

Dozens of police and emergency vehicles blocked off the area on Clifton Road and Emory Point.

A parent of a child at the nearby Clifton School told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco that it had been placed into lockdown, but all of the children are safe. The school provides childcare for employees at Emory, the CDC and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The FBI Atlanta office said on X that it has people on the way and would be coordinating with local law enforcement officials.

Officials said people need to stay away, and those in the area need to stay indoors. The school told everyone to shelter in place in an emergency alert.

The Emory College of Arts and Design posted on X that the shooter was near Emory Point.

Officials have not released details on other injuries at this point.

The university sent out alerts via text just after 5 p.m. notifying students and staff of an active shooter on the campus at the Emory Point CVS.

The campus is also near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement that he and his family are thankful for those serving and protecting.

“Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians,” he stated, referencing the shooting at Fort Stewart on Wednesday. “Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are.

“Marty, the girls, and I are thankful for all those who answer the call to serve and who protect their fellow Georgians. We ask that you join us in holding them in our prayers, along with those harmed this evening near the CDC Center.”

ABC News reported the White House is monitoring the situation as well.

UPDATE: Continue to shelter in place, Law enforcement on scene https://t.co/6IgN7P8e3G — Emory College (@emorycollege) August 8, 2025

