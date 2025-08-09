Emory, CDC shooting: Suspect’s neighbors say they saw no signs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On Saturday morning, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect killed in a shooting near Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims went to the Cobb County home where Patrick Joseph White, 30, reportedly lived.

A man who answered the door declined to speak with Mims.

“We have nothing to say,” he said.

But Mims was able to speak with neighbors who were shocked to learn the man was the person accused of shooting and killing a DeKalb County police officer.

Joshua Shirah says investigators came to the house around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night and stayed for several hours.

He says White grew up in a home on the cul-de-sac of Windchime Way, where he lived with his parents and did yard work for neighbors.

“Seemed like an OK guy. I communicated with him a few times. I know he did work for my grandfather around the house,” Shirah said. “Not the kind of person I thought would do that, but stuff happens.”

Just before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, police say they received reports of an active shooter near Emory University’s campus and the CDC, sending both into lockdown.

DeKalb County Officer David Rose, 33, was ambushed, shot and killed, officials confirmed. He graduated from the police academy just five months ago.

Rose leaves behind a pregnant wife and two children, alongside parents, siblings and other family members.

