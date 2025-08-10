Memorial for fallen officer continues to grow outside CDC

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Throughout the weekend, people stopped by a growing memorial near the entrance of the CDC with flowers and messages honoring fallen Officer David Rose.

Rose was a relatively new recruit to the DeKalb Police Department.

We found video of him addressing his graduation class of the DeKalb PD Academy.

The DeKalb officer — only six months on the job — accepted a high honors award during the 138th police academy graduation.

“Today is a day we’ll never forget. Some of us came from military service. We wanted to serve, we wanted to be part of something better than ourselves. We learned that the badge we wear is a sample of duty and sacrifice,” Rose said.

The 33-year-old made that ultimate sacrifice on Friday while responding to a call of an active shooter outside the CDC near Emory University.

People like Sebastian Rudden stopped by the memorial along Clifton Road to pay their respects on Saturday.

“It’s kind of hard to process,” Rudden told Channel 2’s Cory James. “I’m grateful for this officer who is a herostopped and gave his life to protect the community.”

Rose was a husband, father, and Marine veteran who lived by his own words -- words that will live on long after his passing.

“When someone calls for help, we don’t hesitate,” Rose said. “This is more than a career, it’s a calling. And today we answer that call.”

So far, details about memorial arrangements have not been released. Once we get that information, we’ll share it.

