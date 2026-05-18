Starbucks closes Atlanta regional office, takes $400M restructuring charge

ATLANTA — Starbucks is eliminating approximately 300 U.S. support roles and closing regional support offices in Atlanta, Burbank, Chicago and Dallas.

These actions are part of the company’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy to reduce complexity and lower costs for durable, profitable growth.

The restructuring involves $400 million in charges as the company streamlines its real estate footprint and global support organization.

These changes do not affect Starbucks’ coffeehouse retail locations.

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A Starbucks spokesperson stated the company is taking “further action under the Back to Starbucks strategy, building on our strong business momentum and working to return the company to durable, profitable growth.”

This strategy aims to deliver a healthy cost structure that supports profitable growth, turning progress into consistent results and creating long-term shareholder value.

The total restructuring costs amount to $400 million. This includes $280 million in non-cash charges and $120 million in cash charges.

The spokesperson noted that company leaders have “taken a hard look at their respective functions to further sharpen focus, prioritize work, reduce complexity and lower costs.”

As a result, the company is eliminating approximately 300 U.S. support roles.

The company will maintain offices in New York, Toronto and Coral Gables, along with its new office in Nashville and its Seattle headquarters.

Most U.S. support partners from the closing offices will transition to remote work.

Starbucks indicated that WA-WARN filing(s) are expected in the next few days regarding the changes.

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