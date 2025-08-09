Emory, CDC Shooting: A timeline of how the events happened

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County police officer lost his life on Friday afternoon, responding to a call of shots fired at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The gunman, identified as Patrick Joseph White, 30, of Kennesaw, was found dead from a gunshot wound on the second floor of a CVS pharmacy across the street from the CDC. It remains unclear at the moment if he died from police gunfire or a self-inflicted shot.

White shot Officer David Rose, 33, with the DeKalb County Police Department.

The shooting caused a lockdown of the CDC and Emory University campuses for several hours on Friday night as police worked to contain and investigate the scene.

Here is a look at how the evening unfolded:

4:40 p.m. - the first calls came into 911 describing gunfire at 1600 Clifton Road, part of the CDC’s main campus. Witnesses say the shots lasted several minutes.

5:01 p.m. – People on the Emory campus got the first warning, saying “active shooter on Atlanta campus near Emory Pointe. RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”

5:15 p.m. - Officers blocked multiple roads around Emory and the CDC. Officers from APD and DeKalb County flooded the area.

5:37 p.m. - The first ambulance arrived outside of the CVS as officers flagged it down.

5:55 p.m. - People inside the CDC reached out to Channel 2 Action News, sending images showing bullet holes in windows

6 p.m. - A Channel 2 Action News camera recorded the first FBI agents responding to the scene.

6:26 p.m. - NewsChopper 2 captured a large group of officers, some in tactical gear, moving towards the CDC

6:54 p.m. - we saw where a DeKalb police SUV took gunfire with the rear windowMeanwhile shot out, and one of the rear tires was blown.

Meanwhile, Channel 2 Action News worked to confirm what we had been hearing for over an hour: that a DeKalb police officer gave his life protecting the public.

8:38 p.m. - Investigators confirmed the worst: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the loss of life of one of our DeKalb County police officers,” interim DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padget announced.

10:49 p.m. – DeKalb County police identify fallen officer as Officer David Rose, 33.

9:16 a.m. Saturday – The GBI identifies the gunman as Patrick Joseph White, 30, of Kennesaw.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

