From chaos to quiet, businesses reopen near CDC following active shooter situation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It was Friday afternoon when authorities say 30-year-old Patrick Joseph White opened fire near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Emory University, leading to a lockdown of businesses in the area.

Atlanta police say calls started coming in about an active shooter near the area of Clifton Road just before 5 p.m.

Assistant Manager at The General Muir, Nial Benton, captured video while sheltered inside his restaurant at 4:53 p.m., with what sounded like several rounds of gunfire.

“My anxiety in my body was shaking really hard. But I was like, ‘This is really happening right now.’ I don’t know what made me record, but I hit record, and I caught that moment,” Benton told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

The restaurant manager said he and his staff remained on lockdown for about three hours on Friday, inviting bystanders outside to shelter inside the restaurant.

From lockdown to lights back on — it appeared most businesses in the area had reopened by Saturday morning.

“It’s been normal. We had a good number of people for our brunch service. People were like, ‘What happened yesterday?’ Asking questions,” Benton added.

However, while it appeared businesses had returned after the bullets, unease still lingered.

“It is still a really weird energy coming back to this place after all that happened. But life has to go on, and people have to continue to go back to work,” Benton said.

