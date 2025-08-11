Emory, DeKalb County community reacts to shooting near CDC headquarters

A shooting near Emory University at a CVS has left the suspect, Patrick Joseph White, dead from a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred close to Emory University, where classes are set to begin on Aug. 27, causing concern among students about safety in the area.

“We checked in with his partner, so yes, they’re taking time to process everything. They’re just resting. I can’t imagine being in that situation. It was surreal just to hear that,” Ruwel Sarmad, a dancer at Dance 101 near the CVS, told Channel 2’s Bryan Mims.

Dance 101 reopened on Saturday. Its community members said they have always felt safe in the area.

Sarmad mentioned that a fellow dancer was working at the CVS during the shooting.

The CVS was on lockdown for hours following the incident, and police have not confirmed whether the fatal gunshot was self-inflicted or fired by officers.

A poster featuring Officer David Rose has appeared outside the CDC headquarters, allowing people to leave messages and flowers.

The community continues to process the events, with tributes expected in the coming days at the site of the shooting.

