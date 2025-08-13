Douglas Co. correctional officer accused of having sexual relationship with inmate

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A correctional officer in Douglas County has been arrested and charged with sexual assault against a female inmate, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officer Christian Nicholas Joe, who had been employed for just 37 days, was charged with sexual assault by a correctional officer, aggravated sodomy, and violation of oath of office after an investigation into a tip received by the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Tim Pounds has taken a personal interest in the case, directing his investigators to handle the prosecution.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to officials, the DCSO received a tip regarding the alleged misconduct, prompting an immediate investigation.

Joe was booked into the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center and was denied bond at his first appearance hearing on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that all new employees undergo a rigorous background check process, including psychological evaluations and polygraph tests.

Sheriff Pounds stated that such conduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances, sending a clear message to all employees.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group