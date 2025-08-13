Tractor-trailer driver killed in hit-and-run on I-75

Marietta police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a tractor-trailer driver.

It happened Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 northbound near S. Marietta Pkwy.

Police said there was an accident between two tractor-trailers. When the drivers got out of their trucks, a driver in a passenger car hit one of them.

The driver did not stop. The tractor-trailer driver who was hit died at the scene. Police are working to confirm what kind of car was involved in the hit-and-run.

Several lanes on I-75 remained shut down for a couple of hours. Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields followed the investigation as it unfolded on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Shields said I-75 reopened around 5:30 a.m.

