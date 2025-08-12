2 arrested, $750K in drugs seized at Roswell apartment, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police said they have uncovered a drug conversion lab in a local apartment after intercepting a package containing liquid methamphetamine from Mexico.

Police said the investigation began when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered the illicit package, and it led to the seizure of cocaine and methamphetamine valued at $750,000.

“We conducted a controlled delivery of that package to the apartment while under close surveillance,” said Officer Tim Lupo of the Roswell Police Department.

Neighbors in the Roswell community off Old Holcomb Bridge Road told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden they were shocked by the discovery.

“You don’t really know who’s living around you,” Alex Godinez said.

Investigators said when they executed the search warrant, they found not only the drugs but also drug trafficking materials such as packaging, ledgers, digital scales and over $10,000 in U.S. currency.

The suspects, Martin Domingo and Mariel Galan-Arguello, have been charged with trafficking meth and cocaine.

Domingo is reportedly in the U.S. illegally and is currently held in Fulton County Jail pending transfer to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Lupo said that the investigation is ongoing and may involve connections to larger organizations, potentially including cartels.

Roswell police have indicated that further arrests could be made as the investigation continues.

