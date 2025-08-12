Atlanta

Father of 20 killed near Atlanta Greyhound station was committing armed robbery, police say

D'Anthony Reaves Family says loved one killed by man getting off Greyhound bus, APD investigating (Family)
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a man shot and killed last month was committing a crime when shots were fired.

D’Anthony Reaves, 45, was killed near a Greyhound station on Forsyth Street on July 19.

Police now say Reaves was in the middle of committing an armed robbery when he was fatally shot.

Reaves’ loved ones told Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln that he was killed by someone getting off the bus.

Family said that Reaves had 12 biological children and eight stepchildren.

“I could not process what happened. Then they told me he got shot in the face twice, and that made it so much worse,” a family member previously said. “I swear that whole neighborhood could’ve heard me [scream].”

